 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Here's What Rihanna Eats, According to Her Personal Chef
Food Video
Break Off a Piece of This Giant Green Tea Kit Kat Bar
Dinner
22 Cozy Slow-Cooker Casseroles That Make Life Easy
Whole Foods
This Is the Stupidest Mistake You Can Make at Whole Foods
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 8  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Here's What Rihanna Eats, According to Her Personal Chef

Have you ever wondered what pop stars eat and who actually cooks for them? Bon Appétit recently interviewed Debbie Solomon, personal chef of Rihanna, and asked her everything from how she landed the job to the diverse foods she makes for the pop star. The Jamaican-born chef cooks for the singer on tour, at home, for parties, and for everything in between. Chef Solomon said Rihanna is "a moody eater" and craves specific foods every day, so she doesn't plan weekly menus and cooks on the fly. Rihanna eats "every protein that you can think of" along with "vegetables, rice, and pasta." Though you'd think Rihanna might eat rabbit food, the dishes Solomon has prepared for her look otherwise! "There shouldn't be shame in eating food . . . I won't waste my calories on bullsh*t," Solomon told Bon Appétit. Read the full, intriguing interview, and take a look at these mouthwatering dishes Solomon has prepared for Rihanna!

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Food NewsFun FactsRihanna
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
John Legend
by Maggie Pehanick
Giving Up Facebook Mom Groups
Personal Essay
I Quit Facebook Mom Groups For 1 Week — and Would Never Do It Again
by Kate Schweitzer
Aldi Grocery Shopping Tips
ALDI
8 Things You Don't Know About Aldi, Straight From an Insider Employee
by Erin Cullum
Rihanna
Most People Wouldn't Sip Wine at a Fashion Show, but Rihanna Is Not Most People
by Brittney Stephens
The Best Gelato in Rome
Rome
by Sara Cagle
What Does Lady Gaga Eat?
Lady Gaga
We Finally Know How Lady Gaga Maintains Her Rock-Hard Abs, Even on Tour
by Perri Konecky
Viral Facebook Post About Reproductive Plans
Facebook
See Why This Woman's Facebook Rant About Baby Plans Has Gone Viral
by Rebecca Gruber
Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Caramel Apple at Disneyland
Food News
by Terry Carter
World of Color Drink at Disneyland
Food News
The Most Instagrammable Drink at Disneyland
by Brinton Parker
Nicki Minaj Performs at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Nicki Minaj
by Maggie Pehanick
Girl Scout Stand Up to Neo-Nazi Photo Czech Republic
Digital Life
This Photo of a Girl Scout Protesting a Neo-Nazi Is Incredibly Powerful
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Olive Garden Secrets Revealed
Food News
7 Things You Never Knew About Olive Garden, Straight From an Employee
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds