 Skip Nav
Chrissy Teigen
The 20 Best Kitchen Hacks From Chrissy Teigen
OREO
You Will Never Look at Oreos the Same Way Again After Reading These Facts
Recipes
Hands Down the Best Way to Roast Potatoes

Where to Find Cookies and Cream Churros at Disney World

Disney World Is Now Offering Cookies and Cream Churros That Taste Like Oreos!

A post shared by Disney Food Blog (@disneyfoodblog) on

There's officially a new menu item to add to the list of the best foods at Disney World: Cookies and Cream Churros! This game-changing new snack is currently on the menu at Tortuga Tavern in Magic Kingdom, according to the Disney Food Blog. An order of new creme-filled chocolate churros costs $6 and comes with eight mini churros. Plus, every order is served with a container of chocolate sauce for dipping, because you can never have too much chocolate. "The chocolate and cream flavor is terrific (straight up Oreo, really), and the outside texture still offers that slightly crunchy churro crisp," the blogger wrote.


Source: Instagram user Disney Food Blog

Related
It's a Christmas Miracle! Disney's Holiday Menu Includes a Spiked Hot Chocolate Flight

A warm and chewy churro that tastes exactly like an Oreo is basically our dream dessert — and eating it at Disney World makes it even better! If you can't swing a trip to Disney World, you can make our Oreo churro recipe at home.

Join the conversation
Disney FoodChurrosWalt Disney WorldOREOFood News
Food Video
This Halloween Candy Graveyard Is Worth Saving Your Leftover Sweets For
by Megan Lutz
What Is the Oreo Mystery Flavor?
Food Reviews
We Tried Oreo's Secret Mystery Flavor, and We Think We Know What It Is
by Erin Cullum
Disney Castle Tattoos
Walt Disney World
30 Disney Castle Tattoos, So Everywhere You Go Is the Happiest Place on Earth
by Brinton Parker
Stew Leonard's Cookie Dough Ice Cream Cup
Food News
This Soft-Serve Ice Cream Comes in a Freaking Cup Filled With Cookie Dough
by Kelsey Garcia
Alton Brown Facts
Food News
25 Fascinating Facts That Will Make You Love Alton Brown Even More
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds