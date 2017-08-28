 Skip Nav
Whole Foods' Produce Butcher Will Change the Way You Meal Prep

A photo posted by Whole Foods Market (@wholefoods) on

Whole Foods just added a life-changing feature to one of its new stores in New York City: a produce butcher. While plenty of Whole Foods have butchers for meat, this butcher station is every vegetarian's and meal prepper's dream. The butcher can chop, dice, and mince any vegetables according to your preference and then package them up so they're completely ready for cooking. This would undoubtedly inspire us to cook and prep meals more often, because let's be honest: half the battle of cooking is the time-consuming prep work. This is the first Whole Foods produce butcher, but Eataly has had produce butchers at its NYC and Chicago locations for years.

Along with this addition, the new Bryant Park Whole Foods store in NYC has a tahini cart that makes fresh tahini from sesame seeds, a Harbor Bar that has lobster rolls and oyster towers, wine and beer on tap, a toast venue, Detroit-style deep-dish pizza, and Turkish-style artisanal breads. Are we the only ones adding this store to our list of must-see spots on our next trip to NYC? Here's hoping the most exciting feature of all — the produce butcher — rolls out to even more stores across the country. In the meantime, we'll be on the lookout for more Whole Foods 365 stores and Whole Foods self-serve mochi bars.

