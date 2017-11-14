Stop Searching For Your Signature Holiday Dish — Thug Kitchen's Recipe Is the One

POPSUGAR is excited to present the first online look at this spoon bread recipe from the delightfully foul-mouthed vegan bloggers behind Thug Kitchen.

This side looks impressive, so you can flex on your holiday guests but it's easy as sh*t to make. Spoon bread is somewhere between cornbread and a soufflé, but when you throw that inside some sweet winter squash, each spoonful is basically a big-ass bite of Autumn. Stop searching for your signature holiday dish now because we got your f*cking back.