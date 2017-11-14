Stop Searching For Your Signature Holiday Dish — Thug Kitchen's Recipe Is the One

 Skip Nav
POPSUGAR is excited to present the first online look at this spoon bread recipe from the delightfully foul-mouthed vegan bloggers behind Thug Kitchen.

This side looks impressive, so you can flex on your holiday guests but it's easy as sh*t to make. Spoon bread is somewhere between cornbread and a soufflé, but when you throw that inside some sweet winter squash, each spoonful is basically a big-ass bite of Autumn. Stop searching for your signature holiday dish now because we got your f*cking back.

Ingredients

  1. 4 small winter squash like delicata, acorn, or sugar pumpkins, halved with all the guts cleaned out
  1. Spoon bread filling:
  2. 3 cups almond milk
  3. 1 1/2 cups corn kernels, fresh or frozen
  4. 1 cups cornmeal (like the cornbread kind, not polenta)
  5. 1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  6. 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  7. 1/2 teaspoon salt
  8. 1/4 cup olive oil
  9. 1/4 cups chives, minced, plus more for garnish
  10. Spray oil
  11. Pepper, to taste

Directions

  1. Clean and prep the squash, place them on a lined cookie sheet, and warm the oven to 400°F.
  2. Warm 2 cups of the almond milk in a medium saucepan over a medium-high heat. While that sh*t comes to a simmer, take the remaining cup of the almond milk and the corn kernels and pulse them in a blender or food processor until it looks only slightly chunky in there. In a small bowl, whisk together the cornmeal, baking powder, garlic powder, and salt, and set it aside.
  3. Once the milk is simmering, whisk in the cornmeal mixture, and keep whisking for about 30 seconds so that everything can kinda thicken up. Fold in the corn kernel mix, the olive oil, and the chives and keep stirring for 30 more seconds. The mixture should be lookin' like a thick batter now. Spoon that sh*t into the hollowed-out squashes, spray with a little oil, and stick 'em in the oven for 40-50 minutes or until the squash is tender and the spoon bread looks golden brown in some places. The cook time will vary based on the size of your squashes, so just pay attention. Serve warm topped with some fresh pepper and extra chives.

Information

Category
Side Dishes, Stuffing/dressing
Cuisine
North American
Yield
8 servings, enough for 6-8 as a side
Image Source: Thug Kitchen
Join the conversation
