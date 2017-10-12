 Skip Nav
The Top 10 Christmas Lights You Need For a Festive Home

It's never too early to prepare for the holidays. If we're being honest, we're already thinking about wreaths, candles, garlands, and — most importantly — strings of lights! Whether you're lighting up your house, tree, banister, or walls, there are so many options to shop. That's why we dug through the web to bring you the very best options to choose from. You can pick from all sorts of colors and shapes; some strands even include jingle bells or snowflakes. Stock up now so you'll feel prepared when December creeps up on you. Nobody likes an unlit home; you have to show some holiday spirit.

Vickerman
50ct LED G12 String Lights EC 6"Sp25'L – Red, Warm White, Green
$22.99
from Target
JCPenney Seasonal Decor
APOTHECARY Apothecary Micro Bells & Twine 40 Indoor String Lights
$27
from JCPenney
Vickerman
35ct Lock String Lights EC 4"Sp 12'L - Multicolored
$9.56
from Target
Pottery Barn
Vintage Snowflake String Light
$39.50
from Pottery Barn
Vickerman
100ct C6 LED Christmas String Lights - Teal
$62.10
from Target
Zulily Kitchen Appliances
10' Glass Bubble Warm LED Copper-Wire String Light
$21 $10.99
from Zulily
Vickerman
LED Faceted Globe String Lights Warm White- 50 ct.
$29.76
from Target
Pier 1 Imports
Twinkling & Shimmering White Window Curtain Icicle Christmas Lights
$12.95
from Pier 1 Imports
Vickerman
100ct Lock String Lights Set EC 4"Sp 33'L - Frosted White
$21.12
from Target
World Market
Seaside-Colored Bulb String Lights
$39.99
from Cost Plus World Market
