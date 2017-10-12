Best Christmas Lights 2017
The Top 10 Christmas Lights You Need For a Festive Home
It's never too early to prepare for the holidays. If we're being honest, we're already thinking about wreaths, candles, garlands, and — most importantly — strings of lights! Whether you're lighting up your house, tree, banister, or walls, there are so many options to shop. That's why we dug through the web to bring you the very best options to choose from. You can pick from all sorts of colors and shapes; some strands even include jingle bells or snowflakes. Stock up now so you'll feel prepared when December creeps up on you. Nobody likes an unlit home; you have to show some holiday spirit.
50ct LED G12 String Lights EC 6"Sp25'L – Red, Warm White, Green
$22.99
APOTHECARY Apothecary Micro Bells & Twine 40 Indoor String Lights
$27
from JCPenney
35ct Lock String Lights EC 4"Sp 12'L - Multicolored
$9.56
Vintage Snowflake String Light
$39.50
from Pottery Barn
100ct C6 LED Christmas String Lights - Teal
$62.10
10' Glass Bubble Warm LED Copper-Wire String Light
$21 $10.99
from Zulily
LED Faceted Globe String Lights Warm White- 50 ct.
$29.76
Twinkling & Shimmering White Window Curtain Icicle Christmas Lights
$12.95
from Pier 1 Imports
100ct Lock String Lights Set EC 4"Sp 33'L - Frosted White
$21.12
Seaside-Colored Bulb String Lights
$39.99
