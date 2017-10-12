The Top 10 Christmas Lights You Need For a Festive Home

It's never too early to prepare for the holidays. If we're being honest, we're already thinking about wreaths, candles, garlands, and — most importantly — strings of lights! Whether you're lighting up your house, tree, banister, or walls, there are so many options to shop. That's why we dug through the web to bring you the very best options to choose from. You can pick from all sorts of colors and shapes; some strands even include jingle bells or snowflakes. Stock up now so you'll feel prepared when December creeps up on you. Nobody likes an unlit home; you have to show some holiday spirit.



Grab These Pier 1 Christmas Decor Finds Now Before They Sell Out Related