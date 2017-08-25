If You're Doing This, You're Making Your House Look Cluttered

The other day I had some friends over, and while I was pouring drinks, one of them commented about how clean my house always looks. Now, considering that the last time my floor saw a mop, there was a different president in office, I know that "clean" isn't really what she meant. Still, I'm happy that when people walk into my house, they think it looks put-together and maintained, even if there may or may not be a pile of clothes that need to be folded on the side of my bed. The reason for my home's tidy aesthetic isn't that I've hired a maid; it's that I've avoided some painful decor choices that make homes look cluttered and consequently dirty. Keep reading to learn what they are.