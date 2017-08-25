 Skip Nav
Lauren Conrad
30 Times a Glimpse of Lauren Conrad's Interior Design Just Wasn't Enough
Organization
Genius Storage Solutions to Make Your Bedroom Feel Larger — All Under $68
Decor Inspiration
You'll Bend the Knee When You See These 15 Game of Thrones Decor Items
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
If You're Doing This, You're Making Your House Look Cluttered

The other day I had some friends over, and while I was pouring drinks, one of them commented about how clean my house always looks. Now, considering that the last time my floor saw a mop, there was a different president in office, I know that "clean" isn't really what she meant. Still, I'm happy that when people walk into my house, they think it looks put-together and maintained, even if there may or may not be a pile of clothes that need to be folded on the side of my bed. The reason for my home's tidy aesthetic isn't that I've hired a maid; it's that I've avoided some painful decor choices that make homes look cluttered and consequently dirty. Keep reading to learn what they are.

Nothing Looks as Disorganized as Multicolored Walls
Center Art With the Wall, Not Furniture
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Design TipsDesign Advice
Join The Conversation
Affordable Decor
How to Decorate a Rental Apartment From Scratch on a Budget
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Best Gray Paints
Design Advice
Design Pros Reveal the 12 Shades of Gray to Paint Your Home
by Maggie Winterfeldt
How to Build a Home Gym
Design Advice
Scott McGillivray Shares the 4 Essential Design Elements to an Awesome Home Gym
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Do You Know This A-List Designer's Decorating Secret?
Decorating Tips
Do You Know This A-List Designer's Decorating Secret?
by MyDomaine
Drew Scott Design Advice
Design Advice
HGTV's Drew Scott Just Revealed the Easiest Way to Make Every Room Look Great
by Maggie Winterfeldt
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds