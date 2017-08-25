 Skip Nav
It's No Surprise That Pottery Barn Has the Chicest Halloween Decorations Around

Pottery Barn is already promoting its collection of classy Halloween decorations. On Instagram, the home store teased the collection with a shot of a beautifully decorated front porch. Now, new seasonal items are being added online and will likely continue to be added as the holiday nears.

At the moment, Pottery Barn has a gorgeous slew of decorative pumpkins — including a glitter version! — as well as serving bowls, pillows, and porch decor. With prices climbing up to around $100 for certain items, the collection is on the expensive side; however, it's a good value considering they're high-quality decorations you can use for years to come. Look at some of our favorite offerings ahead.

Trick or Treat Yourself Embroidered Pillow Cover
$49
Buy Now
Figural Ghost Mug Set
$25
Buy Now
Pumpkin Serving Bowl
$31
Buy Now
Jack-o'-Lantern Applique Pillow Cover
$39
Buy Now
Recycled Glass Pumpkin Candle Cloches
Trick or Treat Yourself Embroidered Pillow Cover
Figural Ghost Mug Set
German Glitter Pumpkins
Pumpkin Serving Bowl
Lit Natural Pumpkin Wreath and Garland
Filigree Punched Ceramic Pumpkins
LED Galvanized Jack-o'-Lantern
Faux Pumpkins
Jack-o'-Lantern Applique Pillow Cover
Jack-o'-Lantern Burlap String Lights
Silhouette Crows
Start Slideshow
