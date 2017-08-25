It's No Surprise That Pottery Barn Has the Chicest Halloween Decorations Around

Pottery Barn is already promoting its collection of classy Halloween decorations. On Instagram, the home store teased the collection with a shot of a beautifully decorated front porch. Now, new seasonal items are being added online and will likely continue to be added as the holiday nears.

At the moment, Pottery Barn has a gorgeous slew of decorative pumpkins — including a glitter version! — as well as serving bowls, pillows, and porch decor. With prices climbing up to around $100 for certain items, the collection is on the expensive side; however, it's a good value considering they're high-quality decorations you can use for years to come. Look at some of our favorite offerings ahead.