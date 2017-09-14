 Skip Nav
HGTV
What Happens to the Giant House Poster on Fixer Upper After the Reveal
Affordable Decor
The $280 King-Size Bed Frame That Actually Saved Me Money
Affordable Decor
10 Fall Home Essentials You Should Definitely DIY
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
13 Hilariously Relatable Reactions to Chip and Joanna's Target Line Announcement

If you lost your damn mind when you heard about Chip and Joanna Gaines's new Target line, you aren't alone. Excited fans took to Twitter to celebrate the launch and mourn their bank accounts, which will inevitably get a bit smaller when Hearth & Hand With Magnolia hits stores in November. During the couple's appearance on the Today show this week, they shared their excitement over the upcoming line, and like us, Chip says he's "gonna fangirl" when he sees their collection in a Target store. Check out some of the most hilarious, relatable reactions to the news, then find out the special reason they decided to partner with Target.

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Joanna GainesChip GainesFixer-UpperHGTVTwitterTarget
Join The Conversation
Humor
by Brinton Parker
Luxurious Bathroom Updates
Bathrooms
Create a Spa Bathroom Out of Your HGTV Dreams
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House
HGTV
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Rehab Addict Nicole Curtis Facts
HGTV
24 Fun and Fascinating Facts About Rehab Addict's Nicole Curtis
by Allie Merriam
Chip and Joanna Gaines on the Today Show September 2017
HGTV
Chip Gaines Admits He's "Gonna Fangirl" When He Sees His Target Line, and TBH, Same
by Victoria Messina
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds