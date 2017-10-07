Before Heading to the Patch, Make Sure You Know What Kind of Pumpkins You're Picking

As the reigning symbol of Fall, pumpkins are a fun way to add seasonal cheer to your home. From adorning your Thanksgiving centerpiece with mini pumpkin varieties and covering your porch with a blend of different sizes, shapes, and colors to carving or painting your pumpkin for Halloween, this festive fruit adds instant Fall spirit to your home. And, of course, they're pretty tasty in desserts and main dishes as well!

Whether it's an old favorite or a new discovery, continue reading to find out which pumpkins you should be using for all of your Fall needs this season.