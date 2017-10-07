 Skip Nav
The Real Housewives of Orange County
Heather Dubrow's Mansion Will Knock Your Manolos Off
6 Halloween Decor DIYs You Can Make in Less Than 10 Minutes
13 Ingenious Ways to Use WD-40 Around the House
Before Heading to the Patch, Make Sure You Know What Kind of Pumpkins You're Picking

As the reigning symbol of Fall, pumpkins are a fun way to add seasonal cheer to your home. From adorning your Thanksgiving centerpiece with mini pumpkin varieties and covering your porch with a blend of different sizes, shapes, and colors to carving or painting your pumpkin for Halloween, this festive fruit adds instant Fall spirit to your home. And, of course, they're pretty tasty in desserts and main dishes as well!

Whether it's an old favorite or a new discovery, continue reading to find out which pumpkins you should be using for all of your Fall needs this season.

Cinderella Pumpkin
Long Island Cheese Pumpkin
Baby Boo
Casper Pumpkin
Connecticut Field Pumpkin
Tiger Pumpkin
Jack Be Little Pumpkin
Sugar Pie Pumpkin
Jarrahdale Pumpkin
Knucklehead Pumpkin
Latest Home & Garden
