 Skip Nav
Summer
Your Favorite Stars Look Damn Good in Bikinis
Celebrity Chefs
All the Reasons We'd Let Sexy Peruvian Chef Franco Noriega Cook Us a Meal Any Day
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Wears Sparkly MC Hammer Pants to the VMAs — and Totally Freaking Works Them
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Of Course, Alessandra Ambrosio Is Already Wearing Fall's #1 Trend at the MTV VMAs

Excuse us, because we're having a hard time composing ourselves after seeing Brazilian Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio on the red carpet at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. We're just going to get it out there from the get-go: she wore the most interesting look of the night.

The model, who has been on vacation and in a bikini for most of the Summer, paired matching legging boots with a collared minidress, both with lace and crisscross details that allowed peeks of her skin to show through.

There were plenty of other amazing looks at the award show, but Alessandra made quite the statement wearing next season's most talked-about shoe trend, which other models like Kendall Jenner and Miranda Kerr are loving as well.

Related
This Is Why Alessandra Ambrosio's Street Style Is Always So Damn Good

Of Course, Alessandra Ambrosio Is Already Wearing Fall's #1 Trend at the MTV VMAs
Of Course, Alessandra Ambrosio Is Already Wearing Fall's #1 Trend at the MTV VMAs
Of Course, Alessandra Ambrosio Is Already Wearing Fall's #1 Trend at the MTV VMAs
Of Course, Alessandra Ambrosio Is Already Wearing Fall's #1 Trend at the MTV VMAs
Of Course, Alessandra Ambrosio Is Already Wearing Fall's #1 Trend at the MTV VMAs
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Latina FashionLatina CelebrityRed Carpet StyleAward SeasonMTV VMAsAlessandra AmbrosioRed CarpetModels
Join The Conversation
Selena Gomez
11 Years of Selena Gomez's Style in 11 Photos
by Alessandra Foresto
Alessandra Ambrosio Sexiest Bikini Photos 2017
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio's Sexy Bikini Photos Are Sure to Make You Hyperventilate
by Alessandra Foresto
Alessandra Ambrosio's One-Piece Swimsuits
Alessandra Ambrosio
16 Times Alessandra Ambrosio's 1-Piece Swimsuits Looked Just as Good as Her Bikinis
by Celia Fernandez
Celebrity Nails From Award Show Red Carpets 2017
Met Gala
Zoom In on All the Best Manis From the Teen Choice Awards
by Emily Orofino
Celebrity Hair and Makeup at the 2017 MT Video Music Awards
Beauty News
See Every EDGY-SEXY Beauty Look on the 2017 MTV VMAs Red Carpet
by Alaina Demopoulos
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds