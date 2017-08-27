Of Course, Alessandra Ambrosio Is Already Wearing Fall's #1 Trend at the MTV VMAs

Excuse us, because we're having a hard time composing ourselves after seeing Brazilian Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio on the red carpet at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. We're just going to get it out there from the get-go: she wore the most interesting look of the night.

The model, who has been on vacation and in a bikini for most of the Summer, paired matching legging boots with a collared minidress, both with lace and crisscross details that allowed peeks of her skin to show through.

There were plenty of other amazing looks at the award show, but Alessandra made quite the statement wearing next season's most talked-about shoe trend, which other models like Kendall Jenner and Miranda Kerr are loving as well.

