 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
10 Selena Quotes Every Die-Hard Fan Knows and Loves
DIY Beauty
11 DIY Beauty Remedies Your Grandma Always Talked About That Actually Work
Celebrity PDA
All the Times Jennifer Lopez Showed Alex Rodriguez Definetely Has Her Love
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo Is a Hottie With a Body We Can't Stop Staring At
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 11  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
10 Selena Quotes Every Die-Hard Fan Knows and Loves

It's been 20 years since the release of Selena, but the movie still holds a special place in every fan's heart. Not only has Selena's husband, Chris Perez, admitted that the amazing "Anything for Selenas" bumper scene actually happened in real life, but he also revealed that their pizza date was the first time they said they loved each other. While there are so many memorable moments to choose from, here are the Selena quotes every fan knows and loves.

Related
Why Selena's Dad Initially Didn't Approve of Her Romance With Chris Perez

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Latina EntertainmentSelenaGifsNostalgiaMovies
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Emma Watson
Is Emma Watson Really Singing in Beauty and the Beast?
by Ryan Roschke
Summertime Movies From Childhood
Nostalgia
26 Movies That Will Remind You of the Magical Summers of Your Childhood
by Caitlin Hacker
Dominican Slang Terms
Latina Living
by Celia Fernandez
Marilyn Monroe Pictures
Marilyn Monroe
Look Back at Marilyn Monroe's Iconic Glamour in These 19 Gorgeous Photos
by Brittney Stephens
Who Plays Doctor Poison in Wonder Woman?
Wonder Woman
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds