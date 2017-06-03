10 Selena Quotes Every Die-Hard Fan Knows and Loves

It's been 20 years since the release of Selena, but the movie still holds a special place in every fan's heart. Not only has Selena's husband, Chris Perez, admitted that the amazing "Anything for Selenas" bumper scene actually happened in real life, but he also revealed that their pizza date was the first time they said they loved each other. While there are so many memorable moments to choose from, here are the Selena quotes every fan knows and loves.