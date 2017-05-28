This Black Bean Salad With Avocado Dressing Is the Healthy Lunch You've Been Looking For

Perfect for lunch, dinner, as a side dish or even an appetizer, this black bean salad is bright, colorful, nutritious, and absolutely delicious! It can be eaten at any time of day, and it is so easy to make. In only 10 minutes, you will be enjoying a fabulous, crisp, and refreshing meal.

This black bean salad goes perfectly with a creamy avocado-cilantro dressing. But then again, aren't avocados great with everything? Yes, yes, they are! And this dressing is the absolute number one reason this salad rocks!

So, get your food processor ready because I am about to show you how to make the best avocado-cilantro dressing with only six ingredients in just two minutes.

Simply mix one avocado, cilantro, garlic, Greek yogurt, olive oil, and freshly squeezed lime juice until smooth. Season with salt and pepper to taste.









Now go on! Toss that bright, beautiful salad in as much dressing as you want, and dig in.

Black Bean Chopped Salad With Avocado-Cilantro Dressing From Vanessa Mota, POPSUGAR Latina Ingredients For the avocado-cilantro dressing: 1 avocado 1 garlic clove 1/4 cup cilantro 1/4 cup Greek yogurt 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice 4 tablespoons olive oil 1 teaspoon salt 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar (optional) Water For the chopped salad: 3 cups romaine lettuce, chopped 1 medium tomato, chopped 1/2 bell pepper, chopped 1/2 cucumber, chopped 1/2 cup canned black beans, drained and rinsed 1/2 cup canned corn, drained and rinsed 1/2 teaspoon chili powder 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin Salt and pepper to taste Directions Using a food processor, mix the avocado, garlic, cilantro, yogurt, lime juice, olive oil, salt, pepper, and vinegar. Add water to thin out the dressing as desired. Set aside. Make sure the lettuce, tomato, bell pepper, and cucumber are all finely chopped. Rinse and drain canned black beans and canned corn. Add all salad ingredients, chili powder, and cumin to a large bowl and toss with the desired amount of avocado-cilantro dressing. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately. Information Category Salads, Main Dishes Cuisine South American Yield 1-2 servings Cook Time 10 minutes