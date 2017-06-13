The Best Effing Chicken and Avocado Recipe You'll Ever Taste

Don't let the long list of ingredients below stop you. This chicken and avocado recipe is worth the few minutes of chopping and simmering.

You'll think that when you cut into the juicy chicken breasts with white wine and tomato flavors mixed with avocado and rice. And then again when you only have one skillet to rinse and wash at the end of the night. Scroll ahead to find the finger-licking how-to, then discover why you should be eating more avos.