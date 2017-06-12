Daddy Yankee Has Been the King of Outrageous Stage Outfits Since Day 1

Daddy Yankee became a household name in 2004 with the release of his hit song "Gasolina," and he's been dubbed the "King of Reggaeton" ever since. While you've been getting down at his concerts for the past 13 years, you probably haven't paid attention to one key staple in every Yankee performance: an on-point outfit.

The 40-year-old brings it on stage every time, whether it's with a matching shirt and shoe combo or a sparkly jacket. He is actually a pretty snazzy dresser. Keep scrolling to see some of his most outrageously fabulous outfits throughout the years.