If You Thought Daddy Yankee Was Cool, Just Wait Till You See His Family

Daddy Yankee may be the "King of Reggaeton," but as it turns out, his kids are just as cool. Yankee had his first daughter, Yamilette, at 17 years old and shares daughter Jesaaelys and son Jeremy with wife Mireddys González. Although the 40-year-old musician keeps his family life pretty private, we've gotten a few peeks at his kin here and there thanks to social media. Whether they're enjoying a tropical vacation or attending an award show together, there's no denying the love in this family.

