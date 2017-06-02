15 Zumba Videos That Will Pump You Up With Some "Gasolina" and Make You Sweat

When Daddy Yankee's "Gasolina" was released 10 years ago, it became an instant hit, but the popular song has serious long-lasting power, continuing to rock our worlds even now. It makes sense: the beat of the song instantly makes you want to get up and dance the night away, which is why Zumba instructors on YouTube have combined it with amazing choreography. Grab a towel and keep scrolling to get some of the best Zumba videos to "Gasolina."