The Zumba Dance For Daddy Yankee's "Manual de Trucos" Will Have You Working Out Instantly

Daddy Yankee might not be writing his songs with the sole purpose of having Zumba dance moves created for them, but he might as well be, because they are made to have you get down. A snippet of the reggaetonero's new song "Manual de Trucos" was released as part of a Zumba choreography video, and we're already working out to it as we speak — multitasking at its finest, right?

The song is described as Yankee's new merengue urbano, and after getting a taste of the sweat session we could get to it on the video above, we're dying to hear the full version and see an official routine — if you're impatient, there's already an unofficial video up on YouTube.

For his hit single "Hula Hoop," Yankee and Zumba released a choreography video that blew up all over the world. We already know that this one is going to do just as well, because the beat makes you want to get up and move. Grab some leggings, a shirt, and sneakers, and get ready to practice these dance moves over and over again.