You're Not Dreaming: A Unicorn Quesadilla Exists, and It's So Frickin' Cheesy
Food Truck Unicorn Quesadilla

You're Not Dreaming: A Unicorn Quesadilla Exists, and It's So Frickin' Cheesy

Gooey Cheesy Goodness- Would you order one?? 🤔😂 #unicorn #unicornquesadilla #foodlove #unicornfood #summer #foodtrucks #fresnotacos #fresno #fresnolove #elpremiomayor

A post shared by El Premio Mayor (@elpremiomayor) on

Just when we thought we had reached peak unicorn, a food truck in California completely proved us wrong and answered all of our cheesy rainbow dreams. Meet the unicorn quesadilla, oozing cheesiness and rainbow perfection from the El Premio Mayor food truck in Fresno, CA.

From the infamous and now-deceased Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino to frickin' unicorn elote, there is unquestionably no shortage of rainbow-themed foods, but the unicorn quesadilla focuses on the most magical ingredient of all: cheese.

Bianca Loza's family owns the food truck, and she told The Fresno Bee that they were actually inspired by Starbucks's Unicorn Frappuccino to create their colorful Mexican meal. "We were seeing unicorn colors in drinks, grilled cheese, even tamales," she said. "And we thought, 'We could do that.' Besides, I love those colors."

The family used food coloring on white cheddar cheese to create the Instagram-approved treat. "It melted beautifully and when you slice it and pull it apart it looks really cool," Loza added. "It makes a great Instagram picture."

Not only does it make for a beautiful photo, but we have a feeling it's also delicious — world-famous chef Alton Brown once raved about the restaurant's tacos. Regardless, we are SO down for a magically cheesy quesadilla . . . throw in a side of guacamole and pico de gallo, and we're good to go.

Unicorn frap.. Unicorn Corn.. Unicorn Quesadilla?? I think we're up to something 🤔😂 🦄🦄🦄🦄 #unicorn #unicorntrend #foodtrucks #quesadilla #colors #foodlove #fresno #fresnofood #fresnolove #elpremiomayor

A post shared by El Premio Mayor (@elpremiomayor) on

