Halsey and Lauren Jauregui Perform Strangers on Today Show

We Need Lauren Jauregui and Halsey to Form a Badass Girl Group ASAP

For the first time ever, Lauren Jauregui and Halsey performed their impassioned collaboration live on the Today show. Halsey had been scheduled to appear on the daytime show to perform new singles from her album Hopeless Fountain Kingdom. What fans might not have been expecting, however, was a surprise appearance from the beloved Fifth Harmony member.

Wearing contrasting monochromatic outfits, the talented singers performed "Strangers." While the performance was full of notable moments — including the shrieks emerging from the crowd as Lauren took the stage — our favorite might be the breakdown that happens around the 2:30 mark.

Coincidentally, former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello recently revealed that she was almost featured as the guest vocalist on The Chainsmokers' "Closer" — which Halsey ended up singing instead! Meanwhile, Fifth Harmony just released their first single and music video, titled "Down," since Camila's departure.

