This Is What's For Dinner Tonight and For the Next 30 Days

You know how every week, when it's time to plan dinner for the next seven days, you succumb to the usual suspects and end up hitting the grocery store for the same boring ingredients that make the exact same thing you ate last week? Well, consider those your old habits. These 31 delicious and easy-to-make Latin-inspired recipes — none of them require more than an hour from prep to sit down — will spice up your dinner setting for the next month.

Does Peruvian tiradito sound scrumptious? How about Cuban caesar salad or pineapple chorizo rice bows? Scroll ahead for those and more mouth-watering and life-changing recipes.