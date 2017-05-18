Get Your Protein Fix With These 20 Latin Dishes

Between all the diet crazes and healthy food trends (paleo, gluten-free, Whole 30, etc.), one thing that will never go out of style or be met with eyerolls is high-protein meals. And lucky for you, whipping up a dish packed with those ingredients that keep your metabolism going really isn't all that hard. Whether you're a carnivore, vegetarian, or even a full-on vegan, here are 20 dishes that are loaded with protein, from hearty chilis and casseroles to healthy salads.

