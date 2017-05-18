 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Get Your Protein Fix With These 20 Latin Dishes
Latina Living
13 Words in Spanish That Don't Have an English Equivalent — So Frustrating!
Nostalgia
14 Novela Theme Songs That You Will Never (Ever!) Forget
Adriana Lima
You Might Have Seen Adriana Lima in Lingerie Before, but It's Her Bikinis That Confirm She's an Angel
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 21  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Get Your Protein Fix With These 20 Latin Dishes

Between all the diet crazes and healthy food trends (paleo, gluten-free, Whole 30, etc.), one thing that will never go out of style or be met with eyerolls is high-protein meals. And lucky for you, whipping up a dish packed with those ingredients that keep your metabolism going really isn't all that hard. Whether you're a carnivore, vegetarian, or even a full-on vegan, here are 20 dishes that are loaded with protein, from hearty chilis and casseroles to healthy salads.

Related
20 Recipes That'll Help You Stick to Your Healthy-Eating Goals

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Latina FoodHealthy EatingProteinRecipes
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Elsa Pataky
11 Reasons to Follow Elsa Pataky on Instagram — Chris Hemsworth Is 1 of Them
by Emilia Benton
Chicken Pot Pie Soup Recipe
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen's Chicken Pot Pie Soup Belongs in the Soup Hall of Fame
by Erin Cullum
Champagne Margarita Recipes
Recipes
by Emilia Benton
Food News
This Disneyland Dessert Has Tajín, Chamoy, and Everything Dreams Are Made Of
by Brinton Parker
The Best Telenovela Theme Songs
Nostalgia
14 Novela Theme Songs That You Will Never (Ever!) Forget
by Vivian Nunez
Selena Gomez's Sexiest Swimsuits
Selena Gomez
It Might Be Spring, but You'll Want to Shop Selena Gomez's Sexy Swimsuits
by Vivian Nunez
Trader Joe's Meal Hacks
Trader Joe's
10 Delicious Trader Joe's Meal Hacks to Make Dinner Easy
by Anna Monette Roberts
Jennifer Lopez FaceTiming Alex Rodriguez
Celebrity Couples
by Celia Fernandez
How to Get Clear Skin Through Diet
Beauty Tips
The Doctor-Approved Secret to Clearing Your Hormonal Acne That Actually Works
by Lauren Levinson
Healthy Mexican Recipes
Healthy Recipes
25 Delicious Mexican Recipes That Are Actually Healthy — Yes, HEALTHY!
by Emilia Benton
Coconut Beers
Beer
We're Calling It Now — Everyone Will Be Drinking Coconut Beer This Summer
by Celia Fernandez
Roast Cauliflower With Breadcrumbs and Parmesan
Ina Garten
Ina Garten's Easy Cauliflower Side is Just as Tasty as You Imagine
by Nicole Perry
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds