12 Inca-Print Shoes That'll Brighten Your Summer Uniform of Jean Cutoffs and a Tee May 25, 2017 by Celia Fernandez Imagine having a pair of shoes that will instantly perk up any plain Summer dress and even your uniform of jean cutoffs and a white t-shirt. Now stop daydreaming and click ahead, because the colorful flats, sneakers and espadrilles you've been looking for are here. Featuring Peruvian Inca-inspired textiles that'll catch everyone's attention no matter what you pair them with, these comfortable shoes are the solution to Summer outfit fatigue. Keep scrolling to start shopping. Inkka Shoes Candy Slip-On The colorful print on these slip-on sneakers will make them stand out in the crowd. Inkka Shoes Candy Slip-On ($74) Inca Red High-Top Sneakers Pair these red high-top sneakers with a black dress or jeans and a tee. Inca Red High-Top Sneakers ($69) White Leather Inca Boots The ribbon laces in these leather sneaker boots make these extra special. White Leather Inca Boots ($169) Lulu Dahlia Wedge This wedge is for the adventurers out there. Lulu Dahlia Wedge ($175) Toms Women Stripe Espadrilles These espadrilles are so comfortable you'll want to wear them every day. Their muted colors will allow you to. Toms Women Stripe Espadrilles ($59) Bobs Highlights — Machu If you don't want your shoes to be too eye-catching but still want to try out the trend, give these black and white printed ones a try. Bobs Highlights — Machu ($55) Pit Espadrilles A pop of pink can brighten up any outfit. Pit Espadrilles ($22) Inca Ballerina Handmade Shoes A classic pair of flats is always more fun when they have a bright print. Inca Ballerina Handmade Shoes ($45) Inca Sneakers The best part of these lace-less sneakers is the print running up the sides. Inca Sneakers ($45) Colorful Ballerina Shoes These flats have all the right colors for Summer, but you'll be wearing them well into Fall, too. Colorful Ballerina Shoes ($65) Fabric Sandals Picture yourself wearing these flip-flops on a tropical vacation. Fabric Sandals ($53) Kaanas Cancun Fiesta These have just the right amount of bright and neutral colors. Kaanas Cancun Fiesta ($99)