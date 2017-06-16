 Skip Nav
Grab a Glass of Cold Water Because This Is Jennifer Lopez's Sexiest Selfie Yet
Jennifer Lopez Bathroom Selfie June 2017

Grab a Glass of Cold Water Because This Is Jennifer Lopez's Sexiest Selfie Yet

When you find yourself in the prettiest bathroom ever... #vacationvibes #bathroomselfie

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

From now on when you look up the word sexy on the dictionary you'll find this photo of Jennifer Lopez. That's a lie, but honestly we should petition for Merriam-Webster to just do it, because we have never seen a better example of seduction.

The singer, actress, and producer couldn't resist good lighting and a room full of mirrors while on vacation, choosing to snap and share a hot selfie that showed off all her best angles. The photo had it all: cleavage (front and center), a full-body look at J Lo's white long-sleeved minidress including its side cutouts, and a peek at her famous behind on the mirror. The photo is just more evidence that Jennifer exudes sultriness no matter where she is or what she's doing.

