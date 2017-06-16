Jennifer Lopez Bathroom Selfie June 2017
Grab a Glass of Cold Water Because This Is Jennifer Lopez's Sexiest Selfie Yet
From now on when you look up the word sexy on the dictionary you'll find this photo of Jennifer Lopez. That's a lie, but honestly we should petition for Merriam-Webster to just do it, because we have never seen a better example of seduction.
The singer, actress, and producer couldn't resist good lighting and a room full of mirrors while on vacation, choosing to snap and share a hot selfie that showed off all her best angles. The photo had it all: cleavage (front and center), a full-body look at J Lo's white long-sleeved minidress including its side cutouts, and a peek at her famous behind on the mirror. The photo is just more evidence that Jennifer exudes sultriness no matter where she is or what she's doing.