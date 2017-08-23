Jennifer Lopez Through the Years
20 Years of Jennifer Lopez's Never-Changing Looks in 20 Photos
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
20 Years of Jennifer Lopez's Never-Changing Looks in 20 Photos
If you think about it, Jennifer Lopez really hasn't changed at all in the past 20 years. She's still wearing revealing and body-hugging looks, experimenting with (read: making) the trends before anyone else, posing expertly on the red carpet, dancing her heart out on stage, and showing off her acting chops on TV and in movies. Not even her perfect, smooth, poreless skin has changed a single bit — seriously. While J Lo might not step out now in some of the iconic pieces she wore in the past, she would totally (and actually has) rocked others. Scroll ahead to see how little Jennifer has changed through the years.
0previous images
-10more images