Fashion Week
19 Stunning Latina Models to Look For This Fashion Month
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia Isn't Afraid to Wear a Good Outfit More Than Once — or Twice
Selena Gomez
All of Selena Gomez's Magazine Spreads Have 1 Thing in Common — They Are SEXY!
It's OK to Want to Copy Jessica Alba's Maternity Style — Even If You're Not Pregnant

We were excited to hear that Jessica Alba and her husband, Cash Warren, are expecting their third child together — in part because we're happy for the couple, of course, but selfishly because of the amazing maternity style we knew she'd be bringing.

Jessica's proved us right! In just the few short weeks since the actress and entrepreneur announced her pregnancy, she has worn stylish looks we're dying to copy, even if we're not pregnant. She's rocking jean overalls that couldn't look more comfortable and flowy floral dresses that we could live in every weekend of the year. With a few months to go until her due date, we can't wait to see what else she has in her closet.

A Body-Hugging Black Dress
Black Joggers
An A-Line Black Midi Dress
An Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress
A Bright Duster
Jean Overalls
