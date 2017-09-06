You'll Scare the F*ck Out of Everyone With These La Llorona Halloween Costumes

This is the Halloween costume that will scare the heck out of everyone who sees you on Oct. 31. Re-creating the haunting legendary ghost from Latin American folklore known as La Llorona or the weeping woman will surely lead to a few screams when you open the door for trick-or-treaters or show up at your friend's Halloween party.

Copying La Llorona's spooky look will require a lot of makeup and face paint, but you fortunately don't need to have a ton of artistic skill to nail a version of the ghostly costume.