7 Latinx-Inspired Halloween Costume Ideas Made For Best Friends

When Halloween comes around, we all know you'd much rather make a dash for the crafts store than a costume shop — it's just so much fun to go the do-it-yourself route! And what's better than DIYing a costume solo? Partnering up with a close friend (or significant other) for an unforgettable costume.

Whether it's an easily recognizable pop culture duo or something cute and fun like a couple of La Lotería cards, you'll have so much fun pairing up with someone this year.