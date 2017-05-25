Allow This Royal to Demonstrate How to Wear a Vest as a Top — Yep!

Someone pass us our credit card, because we're ready to buy Queen Letizia's outfit from head to toe. The always adventurous Spanish royal outdid herself with her most recent look, and here is where the words we never thought we would type come: the queen (queen!) wore an off-white Massimo Dutti double-breasted vest as a top and paired it with tight leather leggings.

Queen Letizia is definitely the one royal we could expect this from, but even though we often see her put together cool pieces like leather jackets and pencil skirts, waistcoats and silk blouses, and off-the-shoulder tops and slacks, we didn't see this rocker-vibe coming. She looks ready to hit a concert instead of a science festival. Scroll ahead to see more photos of her look and find a few similar pieces to shop.

