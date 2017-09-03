Queen Letizia Is the Royal With the Best Accessories We've Ever Seen

Queen Letizia knows how to rock accessories better than any other royal, including Kate Middleton. Did we just say that? Yes, we did and we are sticking by our statement.

The Spanish royal knows when it's time to put on the perfect, dangly earrings to pull her look together or rock the most sparkly tiara with a ball gown that will make you faint. We love sitting at the edge of our seats, holding our breath, just waiting to see how Letizia will make her outfit complete by adding the perfect accessory. Here are her best.

