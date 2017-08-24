 Skip Nav
Queen Máxima Is Wearing the Only Summer Dress You Still Want to Shop For

We all know Queen Máxima loves a great bright dress, so we shouldn't be shocked by her latest appearance involved one featuring colors as poppy as highlighters. The Dutch Argentina-born royal stepped out for the first time since her father's death on Aug. 8 to visit the Jessehof homeless center in Delft, The Netherlands. During her visit, Máxima flashed her signature smiles, but our eyes were zoomed in on her ikat-printed dress.

The 46-year-old mom of three used the last days of Summer as an opportunity to wear one of the brightest dresses she could find in her wardrobe. She wore a pink, yellow, and black shirtdress with bright pink earrings, shoes, and a clutch. The one item that really tied her whole color scheme together was the slim yellow belt she wore around her waist.

The queen must have taken a cue from friend Queen Letizia of Spain, because this dress is one she has owned for a few years. She wore it before while on a royal work trip to the Caribbean with her husband in 2013.

20 Reasons Queen Máxima Should Be Your Royal Style Inspiration

Queen Maxima's Ikat Dress
