The Best Recipes That Start With a Can of Chipotle Peppers in Adobo Sauce

Adobo can mean lots of different things — in Filipino cuisine, for example, it's a stew dish made of chicken, meat, or fish — but to Latinos everywhere, the word conjures a more clear and conclusive idea: either a garlicky all-purpose spice powder seasoning (Goya, anyone?) or the tomato, vinegar, and garlic sauce marinade that comes in a can of chipotle chilies. Either version is incredibly versatile, making any dish more flavorful and spicy. But nothing really beats the convenience of the can of peppers in adobo.

Whether you're cooking a traditional Latin dish or not, it's safe to say you can't go wrong with this spice when looking to add a unique kick. Here are 16 recipes that start with a can of the beloved Latin sauce.