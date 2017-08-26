 Skip Nav
Dinner
25 Slow-Cooker Latin Recipes That Will Have You Counting the Minutes Until Dinner
The Royals
The Evolution of Prince Andrea of Monaco and Tatiana Santo Domingo's Love
Jennifer Lopez
55 of Jennifer Lopez's Most Jaw-Dropping Outfits Through the Years
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Best Recipes That Start With a Can of Chipotle Peppers in Adobo Sauce

Adobo can mean lots of different things — in Filipino cuisine, for example, it's a stew dish made of chicken, meat, or fish — but to Latinos everywhere, the word conjures a more clear and conclusive idea: either a garlicky all-purpose spice powder seasoning (Goya, anyone?) or the tomato, vinegar, and garlic sauce marinade that comes in a can of chipotle chilies. Either version is incredibly versatile, making any dish more flavorful and spicy. But nothing really beats the convenience of the can of peppers in adobo.

Whether you're cooking a traditional Latin dish or not, it's safe to say you can't go wrong with this spice when looking to add a unique kick. Here are 16 recipes that start with a can of the beloved Latin sauce.

Related
25 Slow-Cooker Latin Recipes That Will Have You Counting the Minutes Until Dinner
Master Puerto Rican Food With These Mouthwatering Classic Recipes
10 Latin American Hot Sauces to Fire Up Any Dish

Grilled Adobo Chicken Burgers
Easy Enchilada Beef Nachos
Chipotle and Lime Roasted Potatoes
Pineapple Chorizo Rice Bowls With Avocado and Chipotle Cream
Crockpot Mexican Chili Lime Chicken
Honey Chipotle Chicken Pizza With Goat Cheese
Slow Cooker Pork Tacos With Adobo Sour Cream
Grilled Mexican Corn With Chipotle Adobo Sauce
Smoky Shrimp Tacos With Chorizo Beans and Mango Salsa
Black Bean and Corn Salad
Cauliflower Al Pastor Tacos
Shrimp Tacos With Adobo Sauce
Chicken Shawarma Naan Salad
Chipotle and Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas
Slow Cooker Cheesy Adobo Chicken
Roasted Broccoli With Chipotle Honey Butter
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Latina FoodAdoboFast And EasyPeppersDinnerRecipesLunch
Join The Conversation
Martha Stewart
Is Martha Stewart's 1-Pot Pasta Hack Too Good to Be True?
by Nicole Perry
Olive Garden Alfredo Recipe
Fast and Easy
by Erin Cullum
Freezer Meal Prep Recipes
Recipes
Meal Prep and the Freezer Join Forces For 17 Amazingly Easy Dishes
by Sara Cagle
How to Pan Sear Chicken
Cooking Basics
by Erin Cullum
Cheesecake Factory Copycat Recipes
Recipes
13 Copycat Cheesecake Factory Recipes For When You're on a Budget
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds