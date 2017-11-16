 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
20 Times Rory and Lorelai Taught You Everything You Need to Know About Love and Life
Tattoos
Which Tattoo Should You Get Based on Your Zodiac Sign?
Nostalgia
This Affordable Hocus Pocus Clothing Line Is So Glorious, It'll Make You Sick
Sex
12 of the Hottest Threesome Scenes, Shown in GIFs
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
20 Times Rory and Lorelai Taught You Everything You Need to Know About Love and Life

Watching Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life has us reminiscing about what made us love onscreen mother-daughter duo Rory and Lorelai Gilmore so much to begin with. Thanks to their close, quirky relationship, Rory and single mom Lorelai Gilmore (played by Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham, respectively) shared plenty of witty back-and-forths and one-liners over the course of the show's original seven seasons. As any avid fan of Gilmore Girls knows, sarcasm reigned supreme on the show, so here are the best Rory and Lorelai conversations and quips on breakups, sex, dating, and more!

— Additional reporting by Tara Block

On the appropriate time to talk about sex.
On how to pick who you date.
On being the ultimate wingwoman.
On the best way to get over a breakup.
On the upside of poor life choices.
On keeping your priorities straight.
On not leaving fate to chance.
On getting back in the dating game.
On happily ever after.
On how prostitution works.
On attraction not being the most important thing.
On being in love.
On being slutty.
On being OK being single.
On making a lasting impression.
On the first-date-outfit dilemma.
On holding grudges.
On making sacrifices.
On sexual fetishes.
On going to therapy.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
NostalgiaQuotesRelationshipsAdviceWomenHumorGilmore GirlsFamily
Advice
13 Simple, Everyday Ways to Make Your Marriage Stronger Than Ever
by Laura Lifshitz
Alexis Bledel Photos
Alexis Bledel
50+ Photos That Show Gilmore Girls' Alexis Bledel's Style Has Changed a Lot in 16 Years
by Alessandra Foresto
How Do I Deal With the In-Laws During the Holidays?
Relationships
How to Deal With Your In-Laws Over the Holidays
by Laura Lifshitz
Harry Potter Couples Tattoos
Tattoos
21 Matching Harry Potter Tattoos For Couples Who Will "Always" Stay Together
by Nicole Yi
Best MAC Cosmetics Collaborations
Nostalgia
230 of the Best Collaboration Products MAC Has Ever Created
by Emily Orofino
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds