20 Times Rory and Lorelai Taught You Everything You Need to Know About Love and Life

Watching Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life has us reminiscing about what made us love onscreen mother-daughter duo Rory and Lorelai Gilmore so much to begin with. Thanks to their close, quirky relationship, Rory and single mom Lorelai Gilmore (played by Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham, respectively) shared plenty of witty back-and-forths and one-liners over the course of the show's original seven seasons. As any avid fan of Gilmore Girls knows, sarcasm reigned supreme on the show, so here are the best Rory and Lorelai conversations and quips on breakups, sex, dating, and more!

— Additional reporting by Tara Block