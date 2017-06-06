 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Selena Gomez's Dress Is Rock Party on 1 Side, Ethereal Angel on the Other

Selena Gomez Rocker Dress June 2017

Selena Gomez's Dress Is Rock Party on 1 Side, Ethereal Angel on the Other

Selena Gomez's fashion game just keeps getting better and better. The singer is currently in New York City promoting her new single "Bad Liar," and her style has been a sight for sore eyes.

She recently wore four outfits in less than 24 hours. Stepping out in a structured wrap dress in the morning, a Christopher Kane tight maxi dress for lunch, a '90s-inspired slip dress look in the early afternoon, and this two-faced rocker look in the evening.

Thee 24-year-old's Shiana Mote dress had everyone doing a double take with its double personality, featuring a pinstriped black and white pattern on one side and a more ethereal cream skirt on the other. If you look closely, you'll also notice a twist detail at the waist that accentuates Selena's waist even more. She paired the $515 dress with a leather jacket and simple black sandals with clear heels. Keep scrolling to see her fabulous look and shop similar dresses.

Related
Selena Gomez Found the Summer Top to Wear With Blue Jeans

Shop Brands
Marc Jacobs · Alice + Olivia · Tome · Billabong
Image Source: Getty / Rob Kim
Selena Gomez's Dress Is Rock Party on 1 Side, Ethereal Angel on the Other
Image Source: Getty / Rob Kim
Selena Gomez's Dress Is Rock Party on 1 Side, Ethereal Angel on the Other
Image Source: Getty / Rob Kim
Image Source: Getty / Rob Kim
Need Supply Co. Dresses
Eames Dress
$515
from Need Supply Co.
Buy Now See more Need Supply Co. Dresses
Marc Jacobs
Striped Crepe Slip Dress, Black/White
$495 $297
from Bergdorf Goodman
Buy Now See more Marc Jacobs Dresses
Alice + Olivia
Maggie Paneled Maxi Slip Dress
$275
from alice + olivia
Buy Now See more Alice + Olivia Day Dresses
Tome
crepe slip dress
$1,250 $625
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Tome Dresses
Billabong
Easy Does It Maxi Dress
$64.95 $25.99
from 6pm.com
Buy Now See more Billabong Day Dresses
ShoeMall Plus Dresses
Acute Curves Dress
$49.95
from ShoeMall
Buy Now See more ShoeMall Plus Dresses
Latina FashionLatina CelebritySummer StyleSelena GomezCelebrity StyleDressShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Need Supply Co.
Eames Dress
from Need Supply Co.
$515
Marc Jacobs
Striped Crepe Slip Dress, Black/White
from Bergdorf Goodman
$495 $297
Alice + Olivia
Maggie Paneled Maxi Slip Dress
from alice + olivia
$275
Tome
crepe slip dress
from Farfetch
$1,250 $625
Billabong
Easy Does It Maxi Dress
from 6pm.com
$64.95 $25.99
ShoeMall
Acute Curves Dress
from ShoeMall
$49.95
Shop More
ShoeMall Plus Dresses SHOP MORE
ShoeMall
Major Impact Suit
from ShoeMall
$99.95
ShoeMall
Nautical Striped Pleated Dress
from ShoeMall
$29.95
ShoeMall
Color Block Dress
from ShoeMall
$44.95
ShoeMall
Flirt Dress
from ShoeMall
$39.95
ShoeMall
Tie Dye Maxi Dress
from ShoeMall
$44.95
Tome Dresses SHOP MORE
Tome
Printed Open Back Belted Shirt Dress
from MODA OPERANDI
$1,350 $540
Tome
Cotton V-Neck Peplum Dress
from MODA OPERANDI
$895 $448
Tome
Cutout Cotton-poplin Dress - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$695 $348
Tome
Striped Cotton Dress
from MODA OPERANDI
$1,295
Tome
Double Cuff Dress
from shopbop.com
$895
Alice + Olivia Day Dresses SHOP MORE
Alice + Olivia
Women's Adrianna Floral Faux Wrap Maxi Dress
from Nordstrom
$375 $225
Alice + Olivia
Grazi Off the Shoulder Maxi Dress
from shopbop.com
$330
Alice + Olivia
Yoko Pleated Shirtdress
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$375
Alice + Olivia
Lindsey Embroidered Cotton Chambray Dress
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$485 $291
Alice + Olivia
Women's Fierra Stretch Silk Slipdress
from Nordstrom
$198
Alice + Olivia Day Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Spring Fashion
The Best and Brightest Colors to Wear This Spring
by Sarah Wasilak
Olivia Palermo
The Best Bridesmaid Dress Ideas From Olivia Palermo
by Sarah Wasilak
Street Style
Why It's Time to Embrace Seasonless Clothing
by Samantha Sutton
Winter Fashion
Finally — What to Wear to That Winter Wedding
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Alice + Olivia Day Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
astyledloveaffair
allysoninwonderland
courtneerodgers
awedbymoni
Billabong Day Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
brittanymaddux
xposedbeauty
thegoldengirldiary
lowstoluxe
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds