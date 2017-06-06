6/06/17 6/06/17 POPSUGAR Latina Selena Gomez Selena Gomez Rocker Dress June 2017 Selena Gomez's Dress Is Rock Party on 1 Side, Ethereal Angel on the Other June 6, 2017 by Celia Fernandez 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Selena Gomez's fashion game just keeps getting better and better. The singer is currently in New York City promoting her new single "Bad Liar," and her style has been a sight for sore eyes. She recently wore four outfits in less than 24 hours. Stepping out in a structured wrap dress in the morning, a Christopher Kane tight maxi dress for lunch, a '90s-inspired slip dress look in the early afternoon, and this two-faced rocker look in the evening. Thee 24-year-old's Shiana Mote dress had everyone doing a double take with its double personality, featuring a pinstriped black and white pattern on one side and a more ethereal cream skirt on the other. If you look closely, you'll also notice a twist detail at the waist that accentuates Selena's waist even more. She paired the $515 dress with a leather jacket and simple black sandals with clear heels. Keep scrolling to see her fabulous look and shop similar dresses. RelatedSelena Gomez Found the Summer Top to Wear With Blue Jeans Shop Brands Marc Jacobs · Alice + Olivia · Tome · Billabong Image Source: Getty / Rob Kim Image Source: Getty / Rob Kim Image Source: Getty / Rob Kim Image Source: Getty / Rob Kim Need Supply Co. Dresses Eames Dress $515 from Need Supply Co. Buy Now See more Need Supply Co. Dresses Marc Jacobs Striped Crepe Slip Dress, Black/White $495 $297 from Bergdorf Goodman Buy Now See more Marc Jacobs Dresses Alice + Olivia Maggie Paneled Maxi Slip Dress $275 from alice + olivia Buy Now See more Alice + Olivia Day Dresses Tome crepe slip dress $1,250 $625 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Tome Dresses Billabong Easy Does It Maxi Dress $64.95 $25.99 from 6pm.com Buy Now See more Billabong Day Dresses ShoeMall Plus Dresses Acute Curves Dress $49.95 from ShoeMall Buy Now See more ShoeMall Plus Dresses Share this post Latina FashionLatina CelebritySummer StyleSelena GomezCelebrity StyleDressShopping