Selena Gomez's Dress Is Rock Party on 1 Side, Ethereal Angel on the Other

Selena Gomez's fashion game just keeps getting better and better. The singer is currently in New York City promoting her new single "Bad Liar," and her style has been a sight for sore eyes.

She recently wore four outfits in less than 24 hours. Stepping out in a structured wrap dress in the morning, a Christopher Kane tight maxi dress for lunch, a '90s-inspired slip dress look in the early afternoon, and this two-faced rocker look in the evening.

Thee 24-year-old's Shiana Mote dress had everyone doing a double take with its double personality, featuring a pinstriped black and white pattern on one side and a more ethereal cream skirt on the other. If you look closely, you'll also notice a twist detail at the waist that accentuates Selena's waist even more. She paired the $515 dress with a leather jacket and simple black sandals with clear heels. Keep scrolling to see her fabulous look and shop similar dresses.