6/11/17 6/11/17 POPSUGAR Latina Selena Gomez Selena Gomez Orange Maxi Dress June 2017 The Coolest Part About Selena Gomez's Dress Is Hiding Behind Her Long Hair June 11, 2017 by Alessandra Foresto 11 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Selena Gomez is in New York City promoting her new single "Bad Liar," but all we're talking about is her amazing outfits. The singer and 13 Reasons Why producer has already stepped out in a fringe crop top and a futuristic wrap dress, but her most eye-catching look was this bright orange maxi dress from Christopher Kane's Pre-Fall 2017 collection. Featuring a sexy slit that showed off her toned legs and a tight bodice, the best part about Selena's vibrant dress was hidden behind her long brown hair: a contrasting black collar. The star proved that the classic Halloween shades should mix and match beyond Oct. 31. Scroll ahead to shop the trend behind Selena's outfit. RelatedIt Might Be Spring, but You'll Want to Shop Selena Gomez's Sexy Swimsuits Shop Brands ELOQUII Image Source: Getty Selena Gomez's Orange Dress With a Contrasting Collar Image Source: Getty / Robert Kamau Image Source: Getty / Robert Kamau Image Source: Getty / Robert Kamau Get the Look Image Source: Getty / Robert Kamau ELOQUII Plus Size Collared Lace Easy Dress $119.90 $24.97 from ELOQUII Buy Now See more ELOQUII Plus Dresses Asos Evening Dresses E.F.L.A Contrast Collar Dress $98 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Evening Dresses Farfetch Dresses Loveless contrast collar short dress $261 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Farfetch Dresses Share this post Latina FashionLatina CelebrityCelebrity Street StyleSummer StyleSelena GomezGet The LookCelebrity StyleDressesShopping