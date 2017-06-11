The Coolest Part About Selena Gomez's Dress Is Hiding Behind Her Long Hair

Selena Gomez is in New York City promoting her new single "Bad Liar," but all we're talking about is her amazing outfits. The singer and 13 Reasons Why producer has already stepped out in a fringe crop top and a futuristic wrap dress, but her most eye-catching look was this bright orange maxi dress from Christopher Kane's Pre-Fall 2017 collection.

Featuring a sexy slit that showed off her toned legs and a tight bodice, the best part about Selena's vibrant dress was hidden behind her long brown hair: a contrasting black collar. The star proved that the classic Halloween shades should mix and match beyond Oct. 31. Scroll ahead to shop the trend behind Selena's outfit.