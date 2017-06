We'll Just Take 1 of Each Item From Selena Gomez's Spring Wardrobe

You'll find Selena Gomez sitting front row at shows like Louis Vuitton in an enviable ensemble, and even with lots of celebrities and style stars present, you can always count on her to be best dressed. But don't let that fool you into thinking the singer can't also be just as stylish on her most casual days.

A quick glance at her street style reveals the singer isn't afraid to follow trends, like wearing colored sunglasses, yet she manages to keep her #OOTDs simple and inconspicuous. She doesn't need to wear a loud print to make you look twice, and when she does wear something sexy, you can expect all jaws to drop.

Her ability to strike the perfect balance between knowing what to wear and when to wear it makes her a style icon, especially in the springtime. You know, when you're having that weather dilemma — it's too hot to wear your Winter sweater but also too cold to wear your denim shorts. Let Selena show you the right way to strike a balance in your everyday outfits by reading on to see which pieces you should be investing in this Spring.

— Additional reporting by Celia Fernandez