When She Was Alive, Selena Was Bringing All the Dollar Bills, Y'All

Selena Quintanilla started gaining fame when she was 9 years old as the lead singer of Selena y Los Dinos. She had 14 songs that made it onto the Billboard Top Latin Songs chart, so it's no wonder that she brought in a lot of money in her lifetime. When she was alive, it was estimated she was worth at least $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Selena had two clothing boutiques that fans couldn't get enough of. She won a Grammy for her hit album Live!, which catapulted her into the American market, and was selling out huge venues for her concerts. Before she died, Selena had plans to become an international superstar and was even working on an English album. To this day, her biopic is the 11th highest grossing biopic of all time.

Her family now continues to keep her estate. They released a highly anticipated MAC collection inspired by Selena, not one but two wax figures at Madame Tussauds museums, and God knows what else they have up their sleeves. Needless to say, Selena's legacy will continue to live on for years to come.

