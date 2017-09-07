 Skip Nav
6 Soraya Montenegro Costumes Sure to Make You the Winner of Halloween

You can stop searching for the most clever and hilarious Halloween costume idea. Enter the Soraya Montenegro meme — yes, the meme, not the character.

The telenovela villain is an excellent choice for Halloween, and there are a handful of popular and funny memes to choose from. You could "judge in Spanish" or cry in Spanish, but either way, one thing is for certain: your costume will make everyone laugh.

Lucky for you, DIYing one of these costume ideas isn't all that hard or expensive. Take your pick, or better yet, find a few friends and split these six ideas among yourselves.

