10 Sugar-Skull Recipes to Complete Your Day of the Dead Celebration

One of the biggest traditions families incorporate when hosting a Day of the Dead gathering and building an altar is making homemade sugar skulls. The classic recipe is simple: sugar, meringue powder, and water.

Once you have your molds ready, you can go plain, adorn them with traditional designs, or add special touches and details to make your skulls truly unique for the person they are meant to honor. We've rounded up a variety of recipes with unique decorating options, and even a couple of different flavor selections, if you choose to make them edible.