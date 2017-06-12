 Skip Nav
The Thirst For Disney's New Spicy Watermelon Lemonade Is So Unreal

A post shared by Heather Sievers (@diningindisney) on

It seems like Tajín is Disneyland's go-to seasoning, seeing as the mouthwatering combination of chili powder, lime, and salt is available for free throughout the theme park. Sure, Tajín tastes amazing when sprinkled on top of pineapple Dole Whip, banana-flavored shaved ice, or a frozen mango bar, but we've just discovered our new favorite way to enjoy the spicy seasoning: on the rim of the park's new watermelon lemonade!

This Summer-ready drink, dubbed a Krylorian Kooler as an ode to Marvel comics, is a brand-new menu addition at Cosmic Canteen in Disney California Adventure Park, according to Disney Parks Blog. Although the watermelon lemonade does not technically come with a Tajín-coated rim, it looks like a few genius foodies have started adding the spices themselves for an extra flavorful kick. Plus, one Instagram user who recently shared a snap of their tantalizing drink noted how there's a boozy version available as well. Score!

This is shaping up to be our new favorite Disney drink (sorry, not sorry, Dole Whip cocktail).

A post shared by Heather Sievers (@diningindisney) on

