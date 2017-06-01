 Skip Nav
Zoe Saldana Working Mom Instagram Picture May 2017

Sure, Zoe Saldana Is an Actress, but Working Moms Will Relate to What She Has to Say

A post shared by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on

Zoe Saldana, champion of speaking her mind and letting everyone know she couldn't do it all alone, is at it again. The mother of three posted a photo with her youngest son Zen on her lap as a makeup artist gets her ready for a day of press.

While, of course, Zoe is getting professionally primped in this photo, the point is this is part of her job as an actress. "You do what you have to do to be there . . . #workingmom #madresquetrabajan," she captioned the black and white snap. Her post quickly garnered support, with one follower saying, "So uplifting for all the mothers out there and for all women to keep going for their dreams and to show that a child isn't an obstacle to stop you from achieving your dreams."

Zoe has always been very open about being a mother to three boys and how hard it is. "When you're away a little too much, it compromises a lot more things. It's a sacrifice and a pain that will never go away," she told Yahoo Style. "You take every day at a time." We love Zoe for opening up.

