14 Zumba Workouts to Hit Bachata Songs That Are More Than Just a 1-2 Step

Bachata will always have a special place in our hearts. It's music that has been part of the Latinx culture since the beginning of time, and it also doesn't hurt that the genre includes some of the sexiest singers, like Romeo Santos and Prince Royce. Zumba is another thing that we love because it involves dancing and shaking what your mama gave you while still burning calories.

Now, imagine if you could do a Zumba workout to a bachata song. Thanks to professionals on YouTube who post easy-to-follow video tutorials, you can do more than just the simple one-two step. Grab some comfy clothes to work out in, and if you haven't had enough, check out these other Zumba videos to Latin music.