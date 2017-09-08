 Skip Nav
Fashion Week
19 Stunning Latina Models to Look For This Fashion Month
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Is as Cute Now as She Was in Her First Disney Audition at 11
Babies
50 Stunning Portuguese Baby Names to Consider
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
14 Zumba Workouts to Hit Bachata Songs That Are More Than Just a 1-2 Step

Bachata will always have a special place in our hearts. It's music that has been part of the Latinx culture since the beginning of time, and it also doesn't hurt that the genre includes some of the sexiest singers, like Romeo Santos and Prince Royce. Zumba is another thing that we love because it involves dancing and shaking what your mama gave you while still burning calories.

Now, imagine if you could do a Zumba workout to a bachata song. Thanks to professionals on YouTube who post easy-to-follow video tutorials, you can do more than just the simple one-two step. Grab some comfy clothes to work out in, and if you haven't had enough, check out these other Zumba videos to Latin music.

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Latina FitnessWorkoutsZumbaMusicYouTube
Join The Conversation
Digital Life
This Math Problem Will Make You Lose Your Mind
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Sexiest Halloween Music
Spotify
Sink Your Teeth Into This Sexy and Spooky Halloween Playlist
by Tara Block
Before-and-After Weight Gain Story
Before and After Weight Gain
My Before-and-After Might Look Like Weight Loss, but I Gained Over 10 Pounds
by Dominique Astorino
Early 2000s Pop Playlist
Nostalgia
21 Underrated Songs That Were Definitely on Your Burned CDs in the Early 2000s
by Caitlin Hacker
Workouts Using a Wall
Beginner Fitness Tips
Forget the Dumbbells! These Intense Workouts Use Just a Wall
by Jenny Sugar
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds