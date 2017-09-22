20 Zumba Videos to the Hottest Latinx Songs of 2017

This year has been one full of hot songs released by our favorite Latinx artists. Don't even get us started on Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito" breaking every record or Jennifer Lopez featuring Gente de Zona's "Ni Tu Ni Yo"! The best part of all of this is that Zumba instructors everywhere felt inspired by these tunes and uploaded their own dance workout routines on YouTube. They make it super easy to get a workout in from the comfort of your own home to the songs you've been getting down to anyway.

Trust us when we tell you that you will use parts of your body you didn't even know existed, but it will be fun because you will be moving along to some of your favorite tunes. Grab some workout gear and put our theory to the test.