Netflix
17 Badass Female Halloween Costumes From Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween has nearly every costume out there, from super sexy to cool steampunk inspiration. And of course that includes badass costumes for women. Whether you want to be an Amazon warrior from Themyscira or a wrestler from GLOW, the following costumes will suit you. See 17 of Spirit's best costumes for women ahead!

Wonder Woman
Eleven
Gamora
Ghostbusters
Hogwarts Student
Cleopatra
Dolores From Westworld
Amazon Warrior
Hippolyta
Ruth From GLOW
Rey
Spartan Warrior Queen
Pink Power Ranger
Optimus Prime
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle
Iron Woman
Black Widow
