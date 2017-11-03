 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
30 Gifts Your 30-Something Boyfriend Will Want This Year

Trying to find the perfect present for your significant other? We know it's hard sometimes. If you've got a husband or boyfriend in his 30s, we have a whole guide of gifts just for your guy. Let us do all the work for you and we guarantee you'll give your man something he will love. Check out our top picks.

Related
20 Gifts Your 20-Something Boyfriend Will Love
35 Gifts For the Guy Who Basically Has Everything
Bespoke Post Refresh Box
$55
Buy Now
AMAZEBALLS Drink Chiller Set
$25
Buy Now
Hot Sox Artist Series Gift Box Socks Set
$40
Buy Now
City Map Glass
Retro Bluetooth Speaker
11 Degrees Overhead Windbreaker Jacket
Men's Grooming Box Set
Topman Salt and Pepper Tie
Drink Chiller Set
Custom Map Money Clip
Hot Sox Gift Box Set
Brouk & Co Croc Embossed Watch-It Box
Soccer Table Game
Graphic Flask
Nixon Time Teller Watch
Vinyl Turntable
J.Crew Harwick Leather-Trimmed Nylon-Twill Messenger Bag
Star Wars Stormtrooper Toaster
H&M Rib-Knit Cotton Sweater
All-Natural Shoe Care Kit
Personalized Whiskey Barrel
Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Suede Moccasins
Pottery Barn Square Hand-Blown Glass Decanter
Guess The TV Series Game
Spicebomb Cologne
Alpha Fit Men's Cleansing Gift Set
Wooden Beer Caddy With Bottle Opener
Sunglasses Case
Working Man's Hygiene Kit
J. Crew Leather Case for iPhone 6/6s/7 with Cardholder
Nordstrom Blackwatch Wool Scarf
Marshall Acton Wireless Speaker
30 Gifts Your 30-Something Boyfriend Will Want This Year
Start Slideshow
Gifts For MenRelationshipsGift GuideChristmasHoliday
Shop Story
Read Story
Bespoke Post Refresh Box
from
$55
Shop More
Urban Outfitters Drinkware SHOP MORE
Urban Outfitters
Donut Mug
from Urban Outfitters
$12
Urban Outfitters
Plum & Bow Elephant Tea Mug
from Urban Outfitters
$16$13
Urban Outfitters
Shell Sipper Cup
from Urban Outfitters
$10.95
Urban Outfitters
Disco Pineapple Sipper Cup
from Urban Outfitters
$12.95
Urban Outfitters
Tinted Flutes Set
from Urban Outfitters
$39
Minnetonka Slippers SHOP MORE
Minnetonka
Women's 'Chrissy' Slipper Bootie
from Nordstrom
$47.95
Minnetonka
Women's 'Cally' Slipper
from Nordstrom
$39.95
Minnetonka
Women's 'Cally' Slipper
from Nordstrom
$39.95
Minnetonka
Women's Cady Classic Trapper Moccasin Slipper -Black
from DSW
$44.95$34.99
Minnetonka
Plaid Cally Women's Slippers
from Zappos
$39.95
Nordstrom Scarves SHOP MORE
Burberry
Men's Heritage Check Cashmere Scarf
from Nordstrom
$435
Barbour
Men's Houghton Check Wool Scarf
from Nordstrom
$59
Ted Baker
Men's Paisley Wool Pocket Square
from Nordstrom
$49.50
Nordstrom
Men's Solid Silk Pocket Square
from Nordstrom
$19.50
Alexander McQueen
Men's Skull Dot Silk Pocket Square
from Nordstrom
$115
UncommonGoods Drinkware AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Shopping Guide
Don't Show Up Empty-Handed — Here Are Unique Hostess Gifts Under $25
by Rebecca Brown
Gift Guide
26 Frugal Gifts For the Savvy Traveler — $25 and Under!
by Tara Block
Budget Tips
105 Awesome but Affordable Gifts For Men
by Macy Cate Williams
Holiday For Kids
Our Favorite Gift Ideas That Grandparents Will Actually Love
by Lauren Levy
Urban Outfitters Decor AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Tweens and Teens
50 Affordable Gifts Tailored For Teens
by Macy Cate Williams
Decor Inspiration
Pinterest's Biggest Fall Decor Trends Have Arrived! Here Are 17 Items to Buy
by Macy Cate Williams
Affordable Decor
50 Easy Ways to Turn Your Home Into an Oasis of Coziness
by Kate McKenna
Decor Shopping
Make Your Home Feel Cozy With These 10 Instagrammable Items From Urban Outfitters
by Macy Cate Williams
Asos Jackets AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
23 Stylish Fashion Gifts You Should Buy a Gigi Hadid Fan
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Fall Fashion
Here Are the Best Jackets You Can Get Your Hands on This Fall — All Under $100
by Krista Jones
Celebrity Style
No Matter Which Way You Look at It, Selena Gomez's Jacket Is Still Kickass
by Marina Liao
The Royals
Not Many People Have a Coat Like Queen Rania's, but We Can All Do This Trick With Our Shoes
by Sarah Wasilak
Topman Ties AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Melania Trump
Melania Trump Looks Business Professional Until You Spot This Accessory
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Gift Guide
24 Gifts Perfect For Your Husband — All $25 or Less
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
50 Holiday Presents Your Dad Will Actually Love and Use
by Alessandra Foresto
Reed Krakoff
March Must Haves!
by Chi Chau
Minnetonka Slippers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
vantagepointhome
alexcarreno_
jeanwang
maine_blonde
Nordstrom Scarves AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
his.and.her.blog
jesskeys_
his.and.her.blog
his.and.her.blog
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds