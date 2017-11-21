 Skip Nav
26 Sweet, Surprising, Sexy Gifts For Your Single BFF

You know that girlfriend you have, the one who doesn't have a significant other and is always getting sh*t for it? She might be single and ready to mingle, or maybe she's unattached and very, very happy about it. She's probably spent a good chunk of her annual salary on bridesmaids dresses, bachelorette parties, and items from wedding and baby registries that she never knew people were allowed to ask for — and she's had to field questions from nosy relatives and well-meaning strangers about her relationship status all year, too.

Instead of trying to set her up with your co-worker's brother's dry cleaner's best friend or telling her she'll find love when she least expects it, just get her a really great gift for the holidays. After all, you love her tons and think she deserves the world, but she also deserves something extra special.

Taste the Style Boss Babe Jacket
$39
from thestyleclub.com
Tory Burch
Malachite Deco Statement Earring
$228
from Tory Burch
Bloomingdale's Eye Care
BioRepublic Lost Baggage Under Eye Emergency Repair Mask, Box of 10 Pairs
$45
from Bloomingdale's
J.Crew
Tipped cotton pajama set
$95
from J.Crew
Milly
Good/bad Box Clutch - Black
$295
from Nordstrom
Saks Fifth Avenue Face Masks
Glow Recipe - Cool Enough Studios Ultra-Plush Sleeping Mask
$25
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Francesca's Wine Glasses
Deep Breaths Big Sips Stemless Wine Glass
$14
from Francesca's
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter
$34
from Sephora
Madewell
Wrap Bodysuit
$49.50
from Madewell
Smythson
Little Black Book
$60
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Fig & Moss Self Love Bath and Body Kit
$75
from leifshop.com
"Ovaries Before Brovaries" Cross Stitch
$35
from etsy.com
Lelo Sona Cruise Pro Clitoral Stimulator
$99
from lelo.com
Three Potato Four "Free as a Bird" Key Tag
$8
from threepotatofour.com
Feed Projects Woman on a Mission Canvas Totes Bag
$25
from feedprojects.com
Sundry
Zipper Sweatpants
$116
from shopbop.com
Gorjana
Candice Shimmer Ring
$50
from Gorjana
Goop Clothes and Shoes
Sustain Condom Variety Gift Set
$29
from Goop
Beyoncé "Boy Bye" iPhone Case
$25
from shop.beyonce.com
Quarterlane Literary Box Subscription
$85
from quarterlanebooks.com
Winc Salient Chardonnay and Baxter of California Candle Set
$75
from winc.com
Wildfox Couture
Day of Week Ruffle Bottom Undies
$116
from REVOLVE
Need Supply Co. Vases
Louise Copper Vase - Large
$95
from Need Supply Co.
People I've Loved "Things Will Work Out" Pin
$12
from peopleiveloved.com
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gifts For WomenSingleFriendshipGift GuideHoliday
