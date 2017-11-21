26 Sweet, Surprising, Sexy Gifts For Your Single BFF

You know that girlfriend you have, the one who doesn't have a significant other and is always getting sh*t for it? She might be single and ready to mingle, or maybe she's unattached and very, very happy about it. She's probably spent a good chunk of her annual salary on bridesmaids dresses, bachelorette parties, and items from wedding and baby registries that she never knew people were allowed to ask for — and she's had to field questions from nosy relatives and well-meaning strangers about her relationship status all year, too.

Instead of trying to set her up with your co-worker's brother's dry cleaner's best friend or telling her she'll find love when she least expects it, just get her a really great gift for the holidays. After all, you love her tons and think she deserves the world, but she also deserves something extra special.