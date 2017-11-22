 Skip Nav
A Book For Everyone on Your Holiday Shopping List

Face it: books make the best gifts! And you know how many gifts you need this holiday season. (So many. So, SO many.) Secret Santas, stocking stuffers, and all those holiday parties — you need to bring a present, a little something, and a hostess gift, don't you? And nothing is more thoughtful or personal than giving a book. Not sure what to give? I've got you covered!

For Your Mom: My Name Is Lucy Barton by Elizabeth Strout
For Your Dad: Moonglow by Michael Chabon
For the Young Dad: This Was Not the Plan by Cristina Alger
For Your English Teacher: Eligible by Curtis Sittenfeld
For that Co-Worker Who Can't Wait For the Next Fifty Shades of Grey Movie: Maestra by L.S. Hilton
For Your Best Friend: The Year We Turned Forty by Liz Fenton and Lisa Steinke
For Your Brother: The Passenger by Lisa Lutz
For Your Grandmother: June by Miranda Beverly-Whittemore
For the Recent College Grad: Rich and Pretty by Rumaan Alam
For the Bride-to-Be: The Wedding Sisters by Jamie Brenner
For the Friend Who Is Paris Obsessed: The Velvet Hours by Alyson Richman
For the Hippie Aunt: Cruel Beautiful World by Caroline Leavitt
For the Frazzled Mother: Today Will Be Different by Maria Semple
For the Thoughtful Teenager: Faithful by Alice Hoffman
For Your Soul Mate: The Sun Is Also a Star by Nicola Yoon
