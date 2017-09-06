 Skip Nav
This May Just Be One of Our Favorite Disney Fashion Collections Yet!

Disney style can be loud and proud (think sparkling rose gold Minnie ears) or it can be a bit more subtle — but just as special. At D23 this year, the Cakeworthy brand announced its official partnership with Disney and topped off the news by revealing an upcoming Disney collection. The line is coming out in Fall 2017 (so any day now!), and the items are some of the most unique we've seen in a collection. From minimalist black mouse-ear hats to a denim jacket and comic-book-inspired Cinderella bag, this modern take on Disney promises to be one our favorites ever.

Disney
