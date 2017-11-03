 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Thoughtful Gifts to Give According to Your Best Friend's Zodiac Sign

With birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, and more, it's not always easy to come up with thoughtful gift ideas that your loved ones will actually like. Fortunately, knowing their zodiac sign can actually give you a ton of insight into the kind of gifts they'll love and use. From adventure-seeking Aries and Sagittarius to social Leo, perfectionist Virgo, mysterious Scorpio, and everyone in between, there are lots of creative and fun options when it comes to gifts for everyone on your list!

Related
20 Classy Gifts For Moms Based on Their Astrological Signs
Who Run the Office? Desk Plaque
$30
Buy Now
bonsai forest box
$53
Buy Now
blush pink wall art
$6
Buy Now
the sun and her flowers by Rupi Kaur
$10
Buy Now
graphic journal
$17
Buy Now
Bluetooth keyboard
$25
Buy Now
copper bar set
$140
Buy Now
Bossypants by Tina Fey
$9
Buy Now
dainty diamond ring
$310
Buy Now
Minimalist "Work Hard Be Nice To People" print
$3
Buy Now
date night idea box
$19
Buy Now
minimalist ear cuffs
$29
Buy Now
tarot cards
$17
Buy Now
Google Home
$130
Buy Now
The Witch
$10
Buy Now
Plato and a Platypus Walk into a Bar . . .
$10
Buy Now
mama bear necklace
$40
Buy Now
Simon Sinek's Leaders Eat Last
$12
Buy Now
boss lady mug
$13
Buy Now
Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet
$80
Buy Now
Basic Witches
$16
Buy Now
watercolor set
$33
Buy Now
unicorn doormat
$30
Buy Now
Aries
Aries: Camera Necklace
Aries: Weekend Bag
Aries: Desk Plaque
Aries: Bonsai Forest
Taurus
Taurus: A Luxurious Scented Candle
Taurus: Wine Cookbook
Taurus: Bath Bomb
Taurus: Wall Art
Gemini
Gemini: A Book of Poetry
Gemini: Organizer
Gemini: Journal
Gemini: Bluetooth Keyboard
Cancer
Cancer: Tea Kettle
Cancer: Throw Blanket
Cancer: A Book on Hostessing
Cancer: Mugs
Leo
Leo: Copper Bar Set
Leo: A Hilarious Memoir
Leo: A Diamond Ring
Leo: Red Lipstick
Virgo
Virgo: A Calendar
Virgo: Motto Print
Virgo: Desk Organizer
Virgo: Himalayan Salt Shot Glasses
Libra
29
more images
Start Slideshow
Gifts For WomenHoroscopeAstrologyGift Guide
Shop More
Target Cups & Mugs SHOP MORE
Mr. Coffee
Mug Warmer, Black, MWBlack
from Target
$9.99
Target
Room Essentials Coupe Mint Coffee Mug
from Target
$1.99
Certified International
Coastal Postcards Mug Set of 4 (20 oz.)
from Target
$29.99
Target
Clay Art Camper Mug 15oz Stoneware - "Warm & Cozy"
from Target
$5.99
Threshold
Cappuccino Mug 15.2oz Porcelain Set of 4
from Target
$15.99
Design Ideas Stationery SHOP MORE
Design Ideas
Trace Desk Organizer - Metallic
from Nordstrom
$25
Design Ideas
Trellis Wall Organizer
from Nordstrom
$50
Design Ideas
Bainbridge Desktop Organizer - Metallic
from Nordstrom
$50
Design Ideas
Cache Box - Metallic
from Nordstrom
$35
Design Ideas
Cache Box - Metallic
from Nordstrom
$50
Kate Spade Stationery SHOP MORE
Kate Spade
Scatter Dot Large 17 Month 2018 Agenda
from shopbop.com
$36
Kate Spade
Strike Gold Sticky Note Set
from shopbop.com
$16
Kate Spade
Strike Pen Set
from shopbop.com
$25
Kate Spade
Everythings Coming Up Roses Large Notebook
from shopbop.com
$22
Kate Spade
Gold Pavilion Spiral Notebook
from shopbop.com
$14
UncommonGoods Necklaces AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Pregnancy
34 Thoughtful Gifts For Women Going Through IVF
by Lauren Levy
Mother's Day
30 Pieces of Jewelry to Give Your Mom on Her Special Day
by Alessandra Foresto
Gift Guide
31 Adorable Llama Products You Won't Be Able to Resist
by Alessandra Foresto
Holiday For Kids
23 Meaningful Gifts That Kids Won't Outgrow
by Lauren Levy
Diptyque Candles AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
by Lisa Sugar
Gift Guide
The Neiman Marcus 2017 Christmas Book Is Here! Shop the 25 Coolest Gifts
by Macy Cate Williams
Decor Shopping
16 Winter Candles to Cozy Up With
by Laurel Elis
Affordable Decor
These 10 Cozy Candles Are Getting Us Seriously Excited For Fall
by Krista Jones
Urban Outfitters Bubble Bath & Bath Oil AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Urban Outfitters
You Won't Believe These 17 Hidden Beauty Gems We Found at Urban Outfitters
by Krista Jones
Gift Guide
11 Beauty Gifts Your BFF Will Obsess Over
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
61 Sweet and Cheap Stocking Stuffers
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
61 Cheap (but Amazing!) Stocking Stuffers For Women
by Macy Cate Williams
Threshold Decor AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Decor Shopping
Target's Fall Decor Line Has Arrived! Here Are 7 Products You Need For Cozy Vibes
by Macy Cate Williams
Career
26 Stylish Items to Craft the Perfect Cubicle
by Laurel Elis
Affordable Decor
Give Your Home a Fall Makeover For Less Than $100
by Angela Elias
Decor Shopping
32 Fall Decor Items That Will Make Your Home Feel Cozy and Festive
by Macy Cate Williams
Target Cups & Mugs AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thestyledsociety
thefancyashley
irenegianos
ctgreengal
Kate Spade Stationery AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
rebekaheliz
preetichaulk
onclosetnine
alina2189
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds