 Skip Nav
Disney
This Nightmare Before Christmas Collection Is What Dreams Are Made Of
Nostalgia
15 Old-School Disney Products You Absolutely Had in Your Childhood Home
Relationships
The Most Common Mistake Couples Make, According to a Relationship Coach
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
30+ Hocus Pocus Halloween Costumes That Will Put a Spell on You

Hocus Pocus is the best Halloween movie of all time. That's right, I said it. It's a classic that should be enjoyed each year as a reminder of what a truly well-rounded Halloween movie is. It's hilarious with just a hint of darkness, and it never takes itself too seriously. If you have ever seen a black cat and wondered if it was really Thackery Binx, then you know exactly what I'm talking about when I say that Hocus Pocus is a timeless film. The movie also gives us a ton of Halloween costume inspiration each year, and fans of the characters go all out to show their love. We rounded up amazing interpretations of the Sanderson sisters, Billy Butcherson, Dani Dennison, and more. Read on to get some ideas for this year's costume!

Related
Just Give Up Now — This Winifred Sanderson Costume Already Won Halloween
100+ Halloween Costume Ideas Inspired by the '90s

4
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Group Halloween CostumesHalloween Costumes For WomenHocus PocusHalloween CostumesHalloween
Join The Conversation
Walt Disney World
by Hilary White
Hocus Pocus Trivia
Hocus Pocus
11 Things You Didn't Know About Hocus Pocus
by Sabrina Dhillon
Hocus Pocus GIFs
Humor
22 Times When You Could Relate a Little TOO Well to Hocus Pocus
by Tara Block
Celebrity Couple Halloween Costume Ideas 2017
Celebrity Couples
23 Hot Celebrity Couples to Channel For Halloween This Year
by Brittney Stephens
Vinessa Shaw Pregnant With First Child
Vinessa Shaw
Vinessa Shaw Announces Her Pregnancy With the Perfect Hocus Pocus Photo
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds