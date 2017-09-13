30+ Hocus Pocus Halloween Costumes That Will Put a Spell on You

Hocus Pocus is the best Halloween movie of all time. That's right, I said it. It's a classic that should be enjoyed each year as a reminder of what a truly well-rounded Halloween movie is. It's hilarious with just a hint of darkness, and it never takes itself too seriously. If you have ever seen a black cat and wondered if it was really Thackery Binx, then you know exactly what I'm talking about when I say that Hocus Pocus is a timeless film. The movie also gives us a ton of Halloween costume inspiration each year, and fans of the characters go all out to show their love. We rounded up amazing interpretations of the Sanderson sisters, Billy Butcherson, Dani Dennison, and more. Read on to get some ideas for this year's costume!