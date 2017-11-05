5 Ways Weed Has Made Date Nights With My Boyfriend Even Better

I'm not the most romantic or "extra" partner, but I do love date nights with my boyfriend. As much as I appreciate any little thing we do together, I can't deny that smoking some weed before a movie, dinner, or museum trip makes it all the more fun. We don't feel the need to do it before every activity, but when we do, it's some of our most memorable times together.

Getting high has grown more into a special bonding opportunity for us rather than a not-so-guilty pleasure. We value every moment we have together even more so now since becoming a long-distance couple. Weed helps slow down time and makes us more present, allowing us to enjoy our dates to the fullest. Don't get me wrong — our sober dates are just as cherished. But here are five ways weed has enhanced them even more.



1. Food tastes next level.

We do it all from Panda Express to fine dining, because you can't argue that when you're high, your taste buds are on HD and flavors are completely amplified. Weed is the perfect pregame to any situation, but before dinner has to be one of our favorites. It makes us appreciate the food on a whole other level and it makes the restaurant experience more fun and intimate for us. It's almost like we're in our own little bubble and nobody else is invited.

2. Our conversations go deeper.

We inspire one another, exchange ideas, and occasionally get lost in discussions about outer space and human existence. But we're also able to stay on track of more important topics. Being high together is always a great opportunity to tap into each other's brains and dive a little deeper than what our sober minds usually permit. Plus, it doesn't hurt that we only end up more attracted to the other by the end of our stimulating talks.

3. We laugh until we cry.

As comfortable as we are around each other, weed makes us lose all inhibition (most of the time). We become even sillier than usual and some of my favorite memories together are when we've fallen over from laughing so hard. Funny movie dates? Game over. It's so important for couples to keep their relationship playful, especially the longer they've been together. When work, life, and other stresses get in the way, weed helps us reconnect and reminds us to let the serious stuff go.

4. Sex is incredible.

I absolutely consider weed to be an aphrodisiac. Better blood flow, relaxation, and increased arousal are all potential side effects after consumption. Not only does it make us feel more in tune with each other, but being high together always makes sex more passionate and intimate for us. Weed enhances your senses, making touch feel even more amazing and orgasms mind-blowing. It even adds another layer of sensuality to something as innocent as kissing.

5. It's ultimately a great bonding experience.

Whether we're sharing laughs or ideas, weed brings us both to the present. It can make even the simplest activities, like listening to music in bed or watching a movie on the couch, that much more special. No matter what we're doing, we're only creating great new memories, and that's worth bad cotton mouth any day.